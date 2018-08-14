The Colorado teen accused of killing her 7-year-old nephew, then hiding his body in her room, was upset because he asked her to play video games, according to a newly-released probable cause statement.
According to a press release from the Denver DA's office, 16-year-old Jennie Bunsom will be charged as an adult with one count of murder in the first degree after deliberation and one count of child abuse resulting in death.
According to the probable cause statement, the teen was in her room in the basement of the Montbello home she shared with 7-year-old Jordan Vong and his mother, who was only identified as being born in 1997.