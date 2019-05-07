A high school basketball star was killed trying to save his dog.
The bodies of 17-year-old Connor Imus and his dog were pulled from the South Canal near Montrose Monday afternoon. Authorities believe Connor's dog jumped into the water, and Connor jumped in after.
Connor was last seen Sunday afternoon when he left his home to walk his dog. He was reported missing after failing to show up at work and then never returning home.
Sister station KKCO reports his dog was found early Monday morning. Connor's keys and phone had been left on the side of the road and were located around the same time as the dog, but there was no sign of Connor.
Connor's body was found in 10 feet of water Monday afternoon.