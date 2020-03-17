Students likely will rejoice in this news: The Colorado Department of Education has called off spring standardized testing, which was scheduled to be administered after spring break.
In light of statewide school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the state's Colorado Measures of Academic Success, along with the PSAT and SAT tests, will not be given this school year, the department announced Tuesday.
“Students and educators need to feel a sense of stability and normalcy before state tests can be administered and produce valid results," Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in a news release.
The pause in testing also means school and district state accountability systems, as they relate to state assessments, will be paused for this school year, she said.
The CDE is working with The College Board to generate possible solutions for the administration of the PSAT and SAT tests, which many colleges use for entrance and scholarships, Anthes said.
The state also will address federal accountability with the U.S. Department of Education and seek a waiver regarding student achievement data if necessary, she said.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis agrees with forgoing testing in order to help contain the coronavirus, saying, “Right now, students, families, and educators need to be focused on doing everything they can to keep families safe and stable. It is clear that COVID-19 will put extraordinary stress on our education system for the coming weeks and months.
"In order to ensure our schools and educators are able to spend as much time as possible on online instruction in a difficult situation, I support the decision to pause assessments and school accountability for this year only.”
The state's education department will continue working with schools and districts that are identified as needing improvement to help support instruction, including options for instruction during and after school closures, Anthes said.