More than 500 coronavirus deaths were reported in Colorado as of Wednesday evening, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows.

More than half of the state's deaths have been those 80 years or older, according to the state's data. Senior residents and those with underlying health conditions have been identified by public health officials as some of the most vulnerable to the disease, but the highest infection rates in Colorado are among those in their 50s.

According to the state department, there have been 10,878 cases of the virus out of the 50,645 people tested as of Wednesday. There have been 123 outbreaks — more than two infections at one place — at non-hospital facilities across the state.

Elected state and public health officials have warned that the state's data is routinely backlogged, and that some older information that gets added later can appear to be "spikes" in the daily totals. The state department tallies what individual counties report to it, officials have said.

Wednesday, 859 Coloradans remained hospitalized with the disease and 73 had been either discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Tuesday afternoon, 89% of Colorado's hospitals reported to the state department.

In El Paso County, 54 people have died of the coronavirus, the data show. The county had 774 positive cases as of Wednesday evening.

For weeks after the coronavirus was first detected in Colorado, El Paso County led the state in deaths. It has since dropped to fourth, behind Denver, Arapahoe and Weld counties.

