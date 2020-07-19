The latest coronavirus data released Sunday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows there have now been 40,142 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the first case was reported in early March, which is up 354 from the day before.
El Paso County has had 3,517 positive cases and 119 deaths among those who tested positive for coronavirus.
Other numbers:
- 6,032 hospitalized, up from 6,019 Saturday.
- 1,752 deaths among those who tested positive for coronavirus, same as a day earlier.
- 1,615 deaths due to coronavirus, same as a day earlier.
Click here for more data from CDPHE.
