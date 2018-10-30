DENVER • A recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling creates guidelines on what divorced spouses should do with their frozen embryos if they can't agree.
The Monday ruling said courts must try to balance the interests of both parents when deciding the fate of such embryos, The Denver Post reported.
Earlier, judges incorrectly factored in extraneous information when making their decisions, the justices found.
The ruling lists factors that must be considered and conditions that can't be.
Judges must consider how both people would use the embryos, whether a person can have children without the embryos and any financial or emotional hardships the person who does not want to be a parent would endure. Courts cannot consider if the person who wants to bring the embryos to term can afford to raise a child, how many children that parent already has or whether that person could adopt or raise non-biological children, the ruling said.
The court said it did not consider the embryos as human beings while making its decision.
Three justices, including Chief Justice Nathan Coats, did not agree with the majority opinion and said a court should never force a person to become a parent. Instead, the dissenting justices wrote, both donors must agree to destroy or use the eggs. If they can't agree, the eggs should remain frozen in storage.
"The decision to have children is one of the most consequential choices people make in life," Justice William Hood wrote in the dissenting opinion. "The considerations that go into it are numerous and personal; it is not a decision that most would leave to their dearest friends, let alone the state."