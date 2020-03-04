BOULDER, Colo. — A substitute at Centaurus High School, with the Boulder Valley School District, was on a cruise last month with people who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school.
The school sent the letter, addressed to families and school staff, on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution."
“We learned today that this individual has been notified by a cruise line that there was a small cluster of COVID-19 cases on a cruise they took in the middle of February,” Principal Daniel Ryan wrote.
The district told 9NEWS that the substitute is a man.
According to Boulder County Public Health, he was on a Diamond Princess cruise ship, but a statement from Princess Cruises, sent to 9NEWS by the health department, indicated this is not the same ship that was quarantined near Japan early last month. The cruise went to Mexico, sailing roundtrip out of San Francisco from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21.