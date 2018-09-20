In the wake of remarks made on a Facebook post over the weekend, statehouse Democrats are demanding that two GOP leaders in Colorado’s House and Senate undergo sexual harassment training.
The request is in response to a Facebook post made by House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Franktown on Saturday. The post refers to an article, written by the Christian news satire site Babylon Bee, that appeared to make light of a sexual assault allegation that surfaced Sept. 12 against U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The allegation was made by Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California. She claims that Kavanaugh assaulted her 35 years ago at a party when both were in high school. Ford was 15 at the time of the alleged incident; Kavanaugh was 17.
The allegations were made public by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and first revealed by The Intercept. Two days later, 65 women wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is reviewing the nomination, to testify to Kavanagh’s good character. Neville’s Facebook post drew joking comments on the Babylon Bee article from several members of the GOP caucus, including Reps. Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs and Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch. Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert of Parker also poked fun at the post.
Colorado Public Radio first reported that Holbert and the other Republicans had made light of the allegation of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. In a statement issued Monday through the Senate GOP spokesman, Holbert denied making fun of the allegation, claiming he didn’t know about it when he responded to the Facebook post, despite the fact that the allegation of sexual misconduct had been in the news for four days by then, including in a story published Friday by The Denver Post.
Holbert doubled-down on his denial Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Senate GOP office, Holbert’s comments “came in response to a Babylon Bee parody, widely shared on social media, that took a playful swipe at California Sen. Feinstein but DID NOT mention anything about sex or sexual misconduct.”
“To claim that I was making light of those allegations before I knew about them is false,” Holbert said in the statement.
Holbert and Neville are both on the General Assembly’s leadership team that will eventually decide on changes to the General Assembly’s workplace harassment policy.