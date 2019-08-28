The Colorado State University student struck by a vehicle on the Fort Collins campus Monday night has died.
CSU police confirmed the 19-year-old freshman student, Anthony “TJ” Avery, died from his injuries Tuesday night.
"We share our deepest condolences with TJ’s family and friends, including his new friends among our university community," CSU spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola said in an email. "We are all greatly saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with all of those who are impacted."
