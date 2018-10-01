FORT COLLINS • The president of Colorado State University is stepping down next July to begin working as full-time chancellor of the CSU system.
Tony Frank has been president of CSU for a decade, overseeing record enrollment, donations and campus construction. In 2015, chancellor duties were added to his position.
But the university in Fort Collins deserves a full-time president, Frank said Sunday.
As chancellor, Frank will oversee CSU's campuses in Fort Collins and Pueblo as well as the online university CSU Global. Presidents of those campuses would report to Frank, The Coloradoan reports.
The CSU System's Board of Governors soon will announce a process to find a new CSU president, said spokesman Mike Hooker.