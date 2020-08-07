FORT COLLINS — In the same week of reports that the Colorado State University football team had covered up COVID-19 health threats, more news surfaced Friday.
Athletic director Joe Parker released a statement that CSU had learned of allegations of racism and verbal abuse from the athletic department, specifically the football team.
CSU President Joyce McConnell launched an investigation led by an outside law firm concerning the initial claims detailed in the report released by The Coloradoan on Tuesday.
Parker stated that he has asked McConnell to expand the investigation to include a comprehensive review of the athletic department and football program specifically related to allegations of racism and verbal abuse.
Parker has suspended all football-related activities indefinitely pending the investigation.
A Statement from Director of Athletics Joe Parker on @CSUFootball https://t.co/NEQ67TWmp5— Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) August 8, 2020
RELATED: