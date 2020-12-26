A Colorado state trooper stopped on Interstate Highway 25 early Saturday to help a truck stuck in a ditch and learned that it had been stolen from a business in Colorado Springs, according to a police report.
The driver, Ethan Bryant, was arrested and faces a charge of motor vehicle theft, police said.
Police determined that the box truck was stolen from a business near Janitell Road and Circle Drive in southeast Colorado Springs and that the driver tried to get onto southbound I-25 by driving through a ditch near exit 137 and got stuck, according to the report. Bryant was behind the wheel of the truck when the trooper stopped to help.
The trooper called Colorado Springs police, who helped with the investigation and arrest, police said.
Bryant, 25, has an extensive arrest records for multiple offenses including theft, assault, and driving while impaired, court records show.