A Colorado State Patrol trooper was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
Trooper William Moden, 37, was investigating a crash scene on eastbound I-70 near mile post 234, which is near Idaho Springs. While outside his vehicle, he was struck by another vehicle.
Another trooper that was on scene rendered aid.
Moden was transported by helicopter to the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver where he was pronounced dead.
Details of the crash remain under investigation. Moden was a 12 year veteran of the Colorado State Patrol.