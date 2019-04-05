A Colorado State Patrol trooper's vehicle was hit by at least one other car near Red Rock Open Space Friday afternoon.
The trooper was uninjured but is being hospitalized as a precautionary measure, said State Patrol spokesman Trooper Gary Cutler. Cutler said the move is standard procedure.
The crash occurred at U.S. 24 and Ridge Road about noon. Cutler did not have the details of the crash nor how many cars were involved.
The vehicles have been moved from traffic. Take caution while passing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.