A Colorado State Patrol trooper was killed Wednesday in Weld County when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 76.
Cpl. Daniel Groves was outside his patrol car checking on a vehicle that had slid off the roadway when he was hit by a 2001 Volvo driven by John Carpenter, 58, of Centennial, the patrol said.
Groves, who joined the State Patrol in 2007, was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton where he was pronounced dead. Carpenter also was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation but the State Patrol is looking at high speed under poor driving conditions as a possible factor.