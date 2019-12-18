As motorists gear up for months of winter driving after a snowy fall that already tested nerves, Colorado State Patrol troopers say there’s no special secret to safe driving — it’s mostly common sense.

Troopers use a combination of training and experience, said Trooper Stewart Morrison, but even the training aspect is something anyone on the roads can learn. It begins with preparation, Morrison said.

“It’s just good-decision making …” he said. “Everyone thinks they can beat the weather. If you don’t have to travel, please don’t. If you do, be prepared.”

Morrison recommends checking a vehicle’s tires before bad weather sets in. Tire depth, he said, may be the most important thing to check ahead of time. It's especially true for Colorado’s new traction laws that state drivers on Interstate 70 must have either snow tires, tires with mud/snow (M + S) designation or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle. Tires must have a minimum of three-sixteenths inch tread.

“Drive to your driver experience,” Morrison recommends. “Four-wheel drive does not mean four-wheel stop. If you’re on ice, it doesn’t matter if you’ve got four-wheel drive. You’re gonna slide no matter what.”

New tire technology gives drivers who don’t want the hassle and expense of switching to winter specific tires choices. Wes Boling, a spokesman for Nokian Tyres, says drivers in Colorado should go a step beyond the bare minimum M + S certification.

“We would recommend all-weather tires for anybody in this area,” Boling said. “The reason for that is that all-season tires are really only effective in the mildest possible weather for all seasons. So a light dusting of snow, rain … all-weather tires are actually winter-approved but you can use them all year-round. … The failure to understand (the difference between all-weather and all-season) is probably putting people in unnecessary danger on the roads.”

But even with the right products, Morrison says a driver should never let their guard down.

“Most crashes are caused by driver error,” he said. “When you slide out of control on the road, you’re either going too fast, or it’s too much steering input or too much braking input. If you slam on the brakes, you lose traction, your car goes off the road. If you try turning the wheel, you’re going to under-steer and you’re going to continue going off. Proper, slow gradual braking and when you’re accelerating from a stop, a slow acceleration will help.”

Longer, straight roads can be some of the most dangerous, Morrison said. A false sense of security can prompt drivers to zone-out.

“The tendency is to switch off manually, and that’s when people can fall asleep,” Morrison said. “Most crashes happen within 3 miles of home or roads that people are familiar with because people feel safe and aren’t as alert as they should be.”

The general population should keep some of the same tools a state trooper has inside their cruiser, Morrison said. A high-visibility vest for when drivers get out of their vehicles, an ice scraper, kitty litter or sand for traction, extra clothes and nonperishable food are essential, Morrison recommends.

But among all those tips, he said, the most important thing to obtain is some perspective.

“I think we all get too consumed with life, that a little bit of perspective would really help everybody,” he said. “Every one of us on the road is trying to get somewhere. Not one person is more important than the other.”