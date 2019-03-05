handcuffs
Colorado State Patrol troopers stopped a stolen vehicle with a pit maneuver and arrested two people Thursday morning.

Troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle driving north on Interstate 25 in the southern part of the city, said State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis. The driver refused to pull over when State Patrol tried to stop them and then exited at Tejon Street/Nevada Avenue.

I-70, U.S. 6 closed in both directions near Loveland Pass for multiple hours

Troopers executed a pit maneuver just off the exit and took Gilbert Salazar, 28, and Eric Rosales, 37, into custody, Lewis said. A gun was also found in the car.

Neither is listed in the jail log, as the investigation is ongoing, Lewis said.

