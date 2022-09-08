Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting the public's help in finding a driver involved in a property-damage crash in Cañon City Thursday morning.

Troopers investigated the crash in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue just before 9 a.m. Thursday. The crash took place sometime overnight when a vehicle veered off the road and damaged the irrigation pump of a man's pasture and garden. Troopers said the man could lose the pasture and garden as a result.

The vehicle is believed to be a Ford F-150 based on a piece of the vehicle recovered from the scene. The model, color and other descriptions are not known.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pueblo Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424.