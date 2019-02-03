If law enforcement is the long arm of the law, then the Colorado State Patrol falls somewhere around the funny bone.
The patrol's social media has taken a humorous turn in recent years, using goofy videos to educate about safe driving habits and trigger a laugh, and people seem to love it.
A video on child car seat safety featuring a "baby (Trooper Josh) Lewis" received 25,000 views. The patrol's coupon for a free 64 oz. bottle of blinker fluid received 59,000 views. And a sarcastic driver's 101 video on the secret to driving safely in bad weather has been viewed more than 3 million times.
But behind all the silliness, the State Patrol says there's an important message they want motorists to glean: "Be safe." And they're out to remind us how.
"Really thought it was basic information that everybody knew how to do. ... Somehow this is still up for debate on what to do so let's put this to rest," Lewis says in a "sassy" bit on how to properly merge onto the highway.
Lewis, the public affairs liaison, is the brains — and face — behind most of the safety messages, writing skits based on requests from the public or observations on his drive into work.
In his next production, which will post before Valentine's Day, he appears as "Trooper I.M. Cupid," shooting arrows of self-love to encourage drivers to correct bad behaviors, like texting, not wearing a seat belt or driving impaired.
His blue sparkly wings, heart antenna and comic grunts give the video a sense of lightheartedness, but all the puffery is actually strategy — if you make them laugh, they will come.
“We want people to come to the website so we can get our message out," cameraman Trooper Greg Cutler said. "So we want to make it as entertaining as possible."
With views in the millions on some videos, it's obvious the message is getting out but is it sinking in? Are drivers being more responsible on the roadway?
Colorado State Patrol chief denounces 'epidemic' of traffic fatalities after 9 deaths in less than 72 hours
Lewis says there's no way to tell, and crash statistics don't exactly paint a rosy picture.
While total crashes handled by troopers dropped slightly in 2017, the latest data available, the number of fatalities spiked 10 percent, records show.
But figures reported by the Colorado Department of Public Safety indicate that numbers may be on their way back down. The agency reported 624 fatalities statewide in 2018, 24 fewer than in 2017, and that trend seems to be continuing in 2019.
In the first 31 days of the year, CDOT counted 28 traffic fatalities, a 34 percent drop from this time last year.
“The biggest thing that we’re trying to do is get these different messages out to a wider audience," Lewis said. "Repetition, we hope, is going to help.”