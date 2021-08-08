Colorado State Patrol troopers detained and later released six people late Sunday morning after discovering weapons in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 25 near the border of El Paso and Pueblo counties.
Police stopped the group on northbound I-25 near mile marker 119, near Wigwam and close to the Pueblo County border, the state patrol tweeted.
Police activity on I-25 mp 119 NB. Expect some delays.— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) August 8, 2021
Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado did not provide information about the detained individuals, including their names, ages or genders. State troopers towed the vehicle and are obtaining a search warrant, he said.
It was unclear what type of weapons and the number of weapons troopers found in the vehicle.
Alvarado did not say what prompted the initial traffic stop.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.