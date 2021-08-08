Police lights

Colorado State Patrol troopers detained six people late Sunday morning after discovering weapons in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 25 near the border of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

Police stopped the group on northbound I-25 near mile marker 119, near Wigwam and close to the Pueblo County border, state patrol tweeted.

There were no arrests as of early Sunday afternoon, said Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado. He did not provide information about the detained individuals, including their names, ages or genders.

It was unclear what type of weapons and the number of weapons state patrol troopers found in the vehicle.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the matter, spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said.

