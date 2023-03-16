Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation and more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state are encouraging St. Patrick’s Day revelers to consider leaving their car keys at home.

Officials acknowledge that alcohol consumption is a long-standing St. Patrick’s Day tradition, but heavy drinking can lead to poor decision making, which can yield tragic results. The state’s transportation and law enforcement agencies are hoping that access to safe rides will help to keep a holiday celebration from ending in a DUI arrest, or worse.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired by any substance puts everyone on the road at risk. Do you have a plan for a sober ride before you head out?” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The decision to drive impaired doesn't affect just you. Don't rely on luck to get you out of a DUI, or even worse, a fatal crash.”

In 2022, El Paso County saw 27 fatalities related to impaired driving, a 23% increase over the previous year’s total of 22, according to CDOT spokesman Sam Cole. Statewide, there have already been 28 such deaths in 2023; three of those have taken place in El Paso County.

St. Patrick’s Day, which Cole called a “heavy-drinking holiday,” can be a dangerous time to be on the roads, particularly at night, officials said. In 2020, 37 Colorado motorists were killed in impaired-driving crashes during that holiday period, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This year, in an effort to minimize drunken-driving casualties, CDOT is partnering with the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and the alcohol awareness website Responsibility.org.to give away more than $7,000 in Lyft rideshare credits to provide Coloradans with a safe, sober transportation option, according to a news release.

CDOT will be handing out Lyft credit giveaway cards, worth $10 each, at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub in downtown Colorado Springs. The popular tavern is one of the stops along the “Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl,” officials said. Two of the giveaway cards will contain a unique Lyft code worth $50, CDOT officials said.

Card recipients can redeem their rideshare credits until 11:59 p.m. on March 23 by entering the code “SPDSAFE” in the Lyft app.

The state transportation agency offered rideshare credits statewide during the December holiday season and Super Bowl weekend. To date, 827 of those credits have been redeemed, Cole said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado State Patrol and dozens of law enforcement agencies across the state will step up their anti-DUI efforts over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“Troopers are trained in detecting impaired drivers and if a driver is found to be intoxicated, (officers) will remove that driver from the road and transport them safely to jail,” CSP warned in a news release.

Despite the threat of penalties that can include the loss of a driver’s license, potential fines in excess of $10,000 and/or up to a year in jail, there have already been 912 DUI arrests during enforcement periods this year, according to CDOT.

Every single one of the arrests could have been avoided, officials said.

“Make a plan before you go out. It really is that simple with all the resources available today,” said CDOT Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “All the DUI arrests that have occurred this year were 100% preventable. Don’t be the reason someone doesn’t get to go home to their family this weekend.”