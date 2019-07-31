A teenager received a summons for reckless driving in Colorado for going 47 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Colorado State Patrol shared the information to social media on Tuesday.
"One hundred and twenty-two in a 75. Unreal," Colorado State Patrol wrote on Facebook. "What would YOU say to a driver doing this speed to convince them what a horrible idea this is?"
Colorado State Patrol would only identify the driver as a 19-year-old man from the Grand Junction area. The summons was handed out at 6 in the morning on Tuesday near Fruita on I-70.