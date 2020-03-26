Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday announced an end to camping at state parks for now as a result of Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order and on the advice of health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed all playgrounds, campgrounds, dispersed camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at the state parks as well as camping at state wildlife areas until further notice.
All state parks' non-campground outdoor areas, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife visitor centers, service centers and offices have restricted access to the public until further notice.
CPW was working to notify all campers currently on-site to vacate immediately.