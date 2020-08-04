The show will go on this year for The Colorado State Fair, but most festivities won't be open to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
The fair's board of authority voted to hold competitive activities Aug. 28 - Sept. 7 on the fairgrounds in Pueblo, which include hog shows, Future Farmers of America heifer wrangling shows and the ranch horse shows among other activities.
The impetus for opening the fair this year is to support Colorado's 4-H and Future Farmers of America's youth, according to the news release.
The fair plans to operate within health protocols set out by the county and state which include indoor limits of 100 people per room, social distancing, and mandatory masks. The number of youth competitors'guests will also be limited.
While the event is not open to the public, community members can still participate in the Drive-Thru Fair Food Event from Aug. 28 through 31 as well as virtual competitions, including the pet contests and talent shows, and watch the fair's live stream.