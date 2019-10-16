A youth league basketball coach was arrested by Colorado Springs police Sunday on suspicion of assault, after witnesses said he attacked an official on the sidelines, court papers said.
Bystanders at a basketball tournament hosted by Colorado Springs Christian Schools said 32-year-old William Thomas Harris III, who goes by Trey, "cold-cocked" a 40-year-old official, an affidavit filed by police in the case said. Police were not called to the scene of the fight, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.
Harris, owner of Pluto Basketball, a Colorado Springs club that trains youth basketball players, was accused of punching the official about four times, court papers said. The men were arguing during a game, witnesses said. When the official stood up from the officiating desk, Harris punched him in the face, according to the affidavit.
The man was knocked to the ground, the affidavit said, and later hospitalized with a fractured jaw.
Harris claimed he was acting in self defense, saying the official threatened to "kill" him, court papers said. Police say he admitted punching the official several times before grabbing his hands to push him to the ground.
Harris was released from jail on a $10,000 bond, court records show.