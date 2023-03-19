Colorado Springs police believe that a motorist was under the influence of alcohol early Sunday when she allegedly led officers on a car chase while driving the wrong way on Academy Boulevard, according to a news release from the department.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but officers cited Shellie Clark on suspicion of DUI and placed her in custody “due to her reckless behavior,” police said.

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers stopped Clark following a traffic crash and evaluated her for possibly driving under the influence, officials said. She received a “negative DUI evaluation” and was released.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs firefighters saw a green vehicle, with a female driver, heading south in the northbound lanes on Academy Boulevard. The fire truck activated its lights and sirens in an effort to get the driver’s attention, but the vehicle kept going — still on the wrong side on the road, police said.

Police officers spotted the vehicle speeding in the wrong direction on Academy near Fountain Boulevard and tried to stop it, but the driver continued.

With the assistance of a Colorado State Patrol trooper, officers were able to stop Clark at South Academy and B Street, according to the release.

No vehicles were damaged during the chase, but officers saw “visible exterior damage” on Clark’s car.