The fourth-annual Womxn's March is expected to draw hundreds of demonstrators to downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.

The event begins with a keynote speech at 2 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., followed by a march through downtown at 2:30 p.m. An after-party is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the auditorium, the event's Facebook says.

This year's demonstration was scheduled a week after thousands gathered in cities across the country for the national Women's March rallies. The protests focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration. The Colorado Springs event was pushed a week later to avoid conflicting with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Catherine Grandorff, an event organizer, wrote in an email.

Last year, the local event changed to "Womxn's March," as a means of "signalling to our trans and nonbinary community that this march is inclusive of all," Grandorff wrote.

City officials said Thursday that Mountain Metropolitan Transit's downtown bus terminal won't be accessible Saturday from about 1 to 4 p.m. An alternate location will be set up on southbound Weber Street just north of East Kiowa Street, a city news release said. One bus stop, #2349 at Wahsatch Avenue and Kiowa Street, won't be in service at the time.

Several downtown roads are expected to have traffic impacts due to rolling closures provided by Colorado Springs police:

• Kiowa Street, between Weber Street and Nevada Avenue

• Northbound Nevada Avenue, between Kiowa Street and Platte Avenue

• Westbound Platte Avenue, between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street

• Southbound Tejon Street, between Platte Avenue and Kiowa Street

• Eastbound Kiowa Street, between Tejon Street and Weber Street

Police will also be assisting with security, Grandorff said. Tickets are not required for the after-party, where there will be food trucks and booths from local organizations.

Organizations that will be represented at the march include the Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and State Conference units of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Haseya Advocate Program, United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, Pikes Peak Progressives, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, Atheist Community of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Feminists and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

