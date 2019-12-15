Hearing about the plight of families forced out of two Colorado Springs apartment complexes on short notice recently because of asbestos hazards, "tugged at her heartstrings," Sarah Preciado said.

“I said, ‘Something’s got to happen,’” Preciado, 40, remembered thinking after watching an apartment tenant talk about the evacuation on TV. The tenant had an 8-year-old son — close in age to Preciado’s own son. Preciado feared the boy wouldn't remember this as a joyful Christmas.

Preciado, a Sunday school teacher at Sunrise United Methodist Church, and the church’s director of children’s ministry, Stephanie Moore, organized a toy drive in hopes of collecting hundreds of gifts for the families.

Four Colorado Springs locations are accepting gifts for children up to 18 years old until Thursday, Preciado said. There is also a GoFundMe campaign where donations will go toward buying toys, she said. As of Sunday, the campaign raised $600 of its $1,000 goal.

“With your donations we can put some smiles back on those faces of hundreds who have been through so much devastation,” Preciado wrote on the GoFundMe.

More than 200 tenants were forced to relocate after recent asbestos contamination concerns prompted owners to evacuate two Colorado Springs apartment complexes: Thrive at the Incline, previously known as the Shannon Glen apartments, and Thrive at Park’s Edge, formerly known as the Pine Creek Village apartments. State authorities remain concerned that slipshod construction at five other apartment complexes owned by Denver-based Slipstream Properties may have triggered similar health hazards.

Residents of Thrive at The Incline were given until Saturday to leave, according to notices posted last week. Residents at Thrive at Park’s Edge were told to leave in late November due to asbestos contamination at that complex at 720 Chapman Drive.

An additional 829 units, not all of which are occupied, remain at risk, according to state health safety officials and El Paso County property records.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials said concerns remain for the following additional complexes: North 49 Apartments,4975 El Camino Drive; Thrive at Rockledge, 1030 South Chelton Road; Thrive at Slopeside, 2818 Airport Road; Thrive at the Point, 3815 Lakehurst Drive; and Thrive at Elevation, 1806 Monterey Road.

The toys will be available for families to pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Hot chocolate will be served at the event and Santa Claus will be visiting, Preciado said.

The following locations are accepting toys for the toy drive:

• Sunrise United Methodist Church at 2655 Briargate Blvd.

• Serendipity Hair Emporium at 3237 West Carefree Circle, Building F

• Eden Salon and Barbershop at 12 E Kiowa St.

• Eden Salon and Barbershop at 610 S 21st St., Suite 125