Colorado Springs resident Robin Bowen was in her 40s and mom to four adult kids when she underwent surgery for urinary incontinence in 2006. Before the procedure, she says the doctor explained that her bladder would be suspended and held in place by what she understood to be a network of sutures.
What she didn’t know is the fix involved the implant of a medical mesh sling made of polypropylene, a durable synthetic fiber that’s also used in cars, toys, and pretty much anything made out of plastic.
Almost immediately after the surgery, Bowen said she began to suffer severe — and, at first, seemingly unrelated — health problems, including constant pain and burning in her groin, as well as chronic infections. That turned out to be just the awful first chapter of an ongoing medical nightmare, triggered by a “routine” surgery that wound up ruining her health and derailing her life.
“With mesh, now you have a plastic substance in your body and your body is constantly attacking it … as a foreign body. That starts a plethora of autoimmune diseases because your body is constantly fighting,” said Bowen, who ultimately had to have her vagina surgically removed.
She was able to have the mesh removed, but now says she can’t find a doctor to perform the reconstructive procedure she needs, and insurance won’t pay.
“One little sling. One little piece of mesh. One little piece of plastic that looks like gauze, put between a pelvic bone and a pelvic bone to hold up that urethra in your pelvic area…” she said. “Now I don’t leave home. I’m homebound from pain.”
Bowen isn’t the only person who's experienced debilitating side effects as their bodies rejected the polymer, and the devices began to erode inside them. She also isn't the only victim of medical mesh who feels like her story of pain and struggle is falling on deaf ears — in the medical system, and beyond.
International Medical Mesh Awareness Day, May 1, the start of mesh awareness month, was established to help change that.
Surgical mesh has been used since the 1950s in hernia repair and reconstructive surgeries, and in the 1990s doctors began using it for female incontinence, and to repair pelvic organ prolapse. By the late-2000s, the surgery had been performed on hundreds of thousands of women, and a growing number of them were experiencing problems.
As of 2018, a year before the FDA halted sales of mesh for use in pelvic floor prolapse surgeries, there had been more than 80 confirmed mesh-related deaths. Since the first mesh cases went to trial in 2012, more than 100,000 lawsuits have been filed, against multiple device manufacturers, with combined settlements so far of $319 million, according to ConsumerSafety.org.
Legal settlements, some of which have yet to be decided, doesn’t mean the issue is settled — certainly not for women who still need mesh-removal surgery, nor for those who will suffer lifelong repercussions, said author Alicia Mundy, who set out to highlight victims and the system that allowed their injuries to happen in her 2019 book “Crystal Mesh,” co-written with Jennifer Banmiller. Bowen’s story is featured prominently in the book.
“The numbers are huge. About 2 million women in America have these implants… (and) the failure rate is somewhere between 5(%) and 10%. There aren’t that many doctors that can do removal surgeries,” said Mundy, a freelance health care writer, author and former Wall Street Journal reporter based in Washington, D.C. “We have all these injured women. Some are still involved in lawsuits, and when it's all over ... they'll get maybe a $40,000 payout, which won’t begin to cover the cost of the surgeries these people are still facing. It’s just too big a number to ignore.”
“Crystal Mesh” came out last fall, and Mundy said momentum was just ramping up — to what she still hopes will be Congressional hearings that could impact future legislation and hold mesh-makers, and the system, accountable — when the coronavirus crisis made it hard to start a national conversation about anything else.
“When there’s a break in the action, I really want to advocate for us having hearings on this. We’ve got close to 100,000 women...who are still pretty seriously injured," Mundy said. "'Some side effects' ... doesn’t begin to describe what’s happened to the people I’ve interviewed. They’re changed for life. They’re in pain. This is not some minor thing. It doesn’t get better, if anything … it’s a ticking time bomb."