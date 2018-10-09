A Colorado Springs woman accused of operating an unlicensed day-care center in a home containing hard drugs and a gun will remain free on bond pending a mental evaluation, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The case against Anna Elisabeth Brimm, 27, will be paused pending the competency review, 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry ruled. In legal parlance, mental competency refers to defendants’ ability to understand the charges against them and to assist in their own defense.
The questions about Brimm’s mental state averted an evidentiary hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
McHenry approved a request that Brimm be evaluated privately because of months-long delays at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, which normally conducts such examinations. A review hearing was scheduled for Oct. 30 to discuss next steps.
Authorities say Brimm — a fugitive wanted on several warrants — ran an unregistered day-care center called Tiny Toes in the 2000 block of Warwick Lane under the alias Sarah Richmond.
The mother of a 2-year-old under Brimm’s care called police for help Aug. 12 after she couldn't reach Brimm. When police arrived, Brimm acknowledged by text message that she was home and had the toddler, but she refused to come out.
After about an hour-long standoff, Dirk Kilgore, 45, brought the child out, unharmed.
A search of the home uncovered about $35,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and hundreds of prescription pills, police said. A handgun and more than $2,000 also were found. It’s unclear how many children attended the day-care center or how long Tiny Toes had been in operation.
Brimm faces 14 felony counts, including second-degree kidnapping, child abuse and numerous drug violations.
Kilgore is charged with accessory to a crime and attempting to influence a public servant. He is scheduled for a plea hearing Oct. 30.