The body of Roberta Sophia Rodriguez, 37, was recovered Tuesday morning from the south fork of the Rio Grande after a 10-day search, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Colorado Springs resident had fallen into the snowmelt-swollen river June 15. She was traveling with a companion on U.S. 160 over Wolf Creek Pass when the two stopped along the river near mile marker 175½. Rodriguez climbed onto a rock, slipped and fell in.

"The area she fell in, you don't have a chance," Sheriff Fred Hosselkus said earlier. "You don't have a chance to get out. There's no way."

The river's "fast-moving and turbid" water made the search difficult, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

