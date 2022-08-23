The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a driveway earlier this month as Tong Suk Olson, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.

Police were notified of a crash in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive, near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, just after 5 a.m. Aug. 11. They found Olson, 75, lying in the driveway after being run over by a vehicle.

Police learned that family from the residence were taken to the airport earlier that morning. After returning to the home, the person who drove the family did not know Olson was in the driveway and ran her over. The driver then backed out of the driveway running Olson over a second time, and then parked along the curb.

When the driver exited the vehicle they saw Olson on the ground and called 911. Medical personnel pronounced Olson dead on the scene.

Olson's death is the 28th traffic fatality this year, compared to 30 at this time in 2021.