If you see an injured wild animal, don’t pick it up or try to help. Call Colorado Parks and Wildlife instead. Wild animals can be unpredictable and dangerous.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a Colorado Springs woman spotted an injured bobcat on the side of the road and decided to put it in the car where her child was seated. She was doing so in attempt to get the animal help.
See this bobcat? Notice its large teeth? Imagine the claws within its big paws. A #ColoradoSprings woman picked up this injured wild cat and put it in her car where her child was seated! NEVER PICK UP WILD ANIMALS. She was lucky. Please call @COParksWildlife and let us handle. pic.twitter.com/ZbhlnmRwdH— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2019
The bobcat was mortally wounded at the time and, luckily for the child, too injured to react to being put in the car.
Bobcats are predators found in Colorado, roughly 32 to 37 inches long. They’ve got sharp teeth and long claws that they use to hunt rabbits, mice, and birds.
The age of the child has not been released.