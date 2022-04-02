A Colorado Springs woman is now facing federal drug charges after her 16-year-old son died after taking a pill containing fentanyl in January, according to court documents.
A drug distribution charge against Maria Davis-Conchie was filed Tuesday in federal court. Two other people, Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire, are also facing federal charges in the case.
Investigators believe Davis-Conchie provided drugs, including Xanax, marijuana and fentanyl, to her son and two of his friends for several months before the boy's death, according to court documents.
Court records accuse Davis-Conchie of helping connect her son and his friends to Floyd and McGuire so they could obtain pills.
Investigators believe the teen and two friends bought four blue pills from Floyd or McGuire at a fire station in Colorado Springs on Jan. 30. The next morning, the 16-year-old was found dead in his bedroom.
