A Colorado Springs woman died on Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle.

Lauren Carroll, 31, and another woman were riding southbound on a Kawasaki motorcycle on North Union Boulevard near Acacia Drive when Carroll, the driver, lost control of the bike and both were thrown off.

Police came across the two lying on the road at around 12:30 a.m. Carroll, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, died on scene despite aid rendered by the fire department and emergency medical personnel.

The other woman, who police said was wearing a helmet, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No one else was involved in the crash, police said, which didn’t appear to have been caused by intoxication or by driving too fast. Investigators are still looking into the crash.

In Colorado Springs, 33 people have died in traffic incidents so far this year, two more than last year’s total by Sept. 3. Carroll, police said, was the ninth motorcyclist to be killed.