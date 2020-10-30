A 52-year-old woman was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Rosalinda Jacquez, of Colorado Springs, was driving a Honda sedan north on South Academy Boulevard and was attempting to turn left onto Hancock Expressway about 12:15 a.m. when she was sideswiped by a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to police spokesman James Sokolik. The driver of the truck ran before police could arrive.
Officers and paramedics arrived and found Jacquez dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to police.
Investigators found evidence at the scene that suggested excessive speed and alcohol impairment may have been factors in the crash, Sokolik said.
The driver of the pickup is described as possibly in his late 30s with a medium build and wearing dark clothing. Police said he may have a leg injury causing him to limp as well as facial lacerations from the crash.
Jacquez is the 40th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.