The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a 71-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening near Rush as Rose Smith, law enforcement said.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to Holtwood Road one-third of a mile south of Big Springs Road about 6:19 p.m. where Smith was found in a wrecked car, troopers said.

The vehicle appeared to be headed north on Holtwood Road when Smith, from Colorado Springs, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled multiple times after hitting a dip in the road, officials said.

Smith was found dead at the scene, troopers said.