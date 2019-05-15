A 50-year-old woman died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Black Forest, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Susan Zeller of Colorado Springs was driving east on Hodgen Road about 3:15 p.m. when she lost control of her Toyota Matrix and drifted into the westbound lane. Nicole Brotz, 35, was driving west on the road in a Ford Thunderbird and struck Zeller's car, troopers said.
Zeller was flown by Flight for Life to a hospital, where she died about an hour after the crash.
Brotz sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
Colorado State Patrol is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or any of the events leading up to the crash to contact the Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424.
On Sunday, Jack Sage, 43, died after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Colorado 83 a week before.