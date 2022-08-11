A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle, according to Colorado Springs police.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning at Lantana Drive, just off Constitution Avenue and Powers Boulevard in the east part of the city. After arriving, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.

Police arrived and began an initial investigation; the major crash team also responded. The major crash team learned a family member had taken other family to the airport and upon returning, the female was struck and killed.

This is a developing story. Return to Gazette.com later for more information.