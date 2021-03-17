A woman was seriously injured Wednesday after being partially run over by her own car, Colorado Springs police said.
Authorities responded to a 12:20 p.m. emergency call about an injured woman at a shopping center in the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue near 31st Street, police said.
Witnesses told police that a woman was getting out of a small SUV and fell as the vehicle began to roll backwards. The SUV rolled over part of her body, police said, causing “obvious” injuries.
Bystanders were trying to help the injured woman when first responders arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is in “very serious” condition, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.