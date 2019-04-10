A Colorado Springs woman was sentenced Wednesday for her role in the fatal shooting of an Army veteran last May at an east-side apartment complex.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Timothy J. Schutz sentenced Lakela Nicole Brasfield to 14½ years in prison, the result of a plea bargain in the May 3 death of Dionte Amon Harris.
Brasfield, 25, pleaded guilty in January to reckless manslaughter and accessory to murder. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a second-degree murder count. She will receive credit for 339 days in custody.
Harris, 22, was gunned down at the Regal Estates apartment, 105. S. Academy Blvd., shortly after 9 p.m., leading to the arrests of Brasfield and two alleged accomplices, Colorado Springs police said. An arrest affidavit was sealed. Army records show Harris served as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in 2014 and 2015.
Austin Wayne Boyd, 23, is due for an Aug. 19 jury trial on suspicion of second-degree murder. Cortez Enriquez Lee-Read, 24, is awaiting a new trial date, also on second-degree murder charges. He is due in court on May 29.
Boyd and Lee-Read are being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of bail, records show.