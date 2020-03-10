A 30-year-old Colorado Springs woman who admitted to driving drunk and crushing a local musician with her car was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison
Tara Studer agreed to serve her sentence under a guilty plea for hitting Mike Elmore, who had his leg amputated as a result of the July 9, 2018, crash, driving while under the influence of alcohol and attempted escape.
Elmore, a bass player and sound engineer, was unloading equipment for a gig at Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge, 517 W. Colorado Ave., when a red Oldsmobile SUV ran into the back of his van, pinning him between the vehicles.
“I didn’t know what had happened, I didn’t see it coming, but I’m laying in the street, blood puddling under me,” said Elmore, 65, who appeared in court Tuesday using a walker. “I didn’t know if I was going to live or die, quite honestly. It was pretty horrific.”
Doctors told him they would have to amputate his right leg at the knee for him to survive, he said. His right arm was broken. Elmore also suffered three fractures and a torn ACL in his left leg, broken ribs, two fractured vertebrae and cuts on his head.
Eight months after the crash, Elmore said he hasn’t returned to work and often relies on people to carry his equipment and finish projects he has lined up.
“My life has radically changed from this process, yet I am still here. It could have been worse. I could have died, and I thought I was dying,” he said.
In court Tuesday, Studer also pleaded guilty to jumping through a door and trying to escape the El Paso County jail after she was charged, but not convicted, of a felony.
Under the plea agreement, she also admitted to a 2018 DUI misdemeanor, which Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Shane Henson pointed out, came after two prior convictions of driving while under the influence in El Paso and Teller counties.
Henson called Studer’s series of charges “disturbing.”
“There was a bit of a flagrant disregard that these cases are very serious; they have had profound impact on other people’s lives, Henson said to Studer. “It’s appalling to the court.”
Studer apologized in court, grasping a handful of tissues behind her back while her hands were cuffed.
Under terms of her plea bargain, Studer will receive credit for time served — 87 days — and 5 years of parole once released.
The judge applauded Elmore for his “extraordinary grace” before the court in sharing how his life has been impacted by the crash.
“It doesn’t appear that he carries any anger or bitterness toward you personally,” Henson told Studer. “That’s capacity of the human heart and I’d like to think that you have the same capacity in you to change what your outlook on life looks like and what your future looks like.”