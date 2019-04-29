A 49-year-old Colorado Springs woman was brutally beaten to death April 21 in Mexico, her family says.
Holly Horsman, who also used her maiden name, Anderson, had lived in Mexico for 1½ to 2 years, said sister Robin Anderson.
She was found dead on the second floor of a rental apartment on Isla de la Piedra in the Sinaloa state of Mexico, The Mazatlán Post reported. A cleaning lady apparently found Horsman’s body.
“Holly was an entrepreneur. Oh my goodness, I know she was a certified master scuba diver, she was starting a restaurant boat,” her sister said. “She was living the American dream in Mexico because it was too hard to get what she needed here, if that makes sense.”
Anderson said she got a call last week from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico notifying her that her sister had been found dead.
In the days since, she has been frustrated by how little has been shared with her. Instead, she said, she has been forced to piece together information about her sister’s death from local newspapers and people who knew her in Mexico.
“I’m not getting information from anybody down there,” Anderson said. “All we know is that she was killed on Easter Sunday. They found her body Monday or Tuesday. I wasn’t notified until Thursday or Friday.”
Anderson said her younger sister, who had two adult sons, was a kindhearted woman who loved life and “had such an infectious smile.” She was born on Fort Carson and graduated from Harrison High School.
“She could comfort in a way that nobody could. She was that one person — every family has one — that one person that you could go to,” Anderson said. “She always had the right words to say. I was going through a lot through my life, and out of the blue I got a message from her, and she says, ‘How are you doing today? You’ve been on my mind.’ You know, just things like that.”
Anderson created a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/mp2ry-bring-holly-home) to raise money for a funeral.