A Colorado Springs man who stalked a woman through the Knob Hill neighborhood before shooting her in the face outside her home was sentenced last week to 85½ years in prison.
Simon Peter Escamilla, 29, was convicted in January of attempted murder and several other counts in the Feb. 19, 2018, attack on Janelle Kilgore. Prosecutors say she was targeted after witnessing him shooting at another person outside a 7-Eleven across from the Olympic Training Center.
“I forgive you. I have no hate whatsoever," the woman said before the judge imposed Escamilla’s sentence.
Kilgore’s mercy came after she underwent multiple surgeries to repair damage from a bullet that passed through her jaw, tongue and teeth. Her first attempt to see justice done ended with a mistrial in October 2018 after a juror texted with her boyfriend through much of the proceedings, violating rules barring jury members from discussing the case.
According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Judge Lin Billings Vela told the victim, "I've learned more from you about grace and faith in this courtroom than I could ever express. You've certainly shown all of us how to live in the face of life-altering circumstances."
Prosecutors alleged that Kilgore was driving home from work when she saw Escamilla shortly after he fired shots at a man during a fight outside 7-Eleven, 525 N. Union Blvd. Escamilla got in a stolen gray truck, followed her car seven blocks to her home on Iowa Street, and shot her at point-blank range as she sat in the driver’s seat.
Escamilla’s attorney, Bill Griffin, tried to persuade a jury at a January trial that police arrested the wrong man, citing the victim’s recollection that the shooter was black and driving a red pickup, among the discrepancies that prosecutors attributed to the trauma of the attack.
In the wake of the first trial being scrapped over rules against texting, many judges in the district began ordering that jurors surrender phones while debating verdicts, Billings Vela previously said.