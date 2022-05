As gas prices continue to soar, so does gas theft with thieves drilling into fuel tanks.

One Colorado Springs woman said she found out the hard way when her car stopped in the middle of the road.

“I got in the car and drove down to almost Fillmore and Nevada and the car stopped and I thought, ‘What’s going on?’ I looked down and, you know, my gas thing said it was empty,” said Thompson.

Read the full story with KKTV.