A Colorado Springs woman was killed after her car rolled off a highway Wednesday afternoon near the Wyoming border, the Colorado State Patrol said in a release.
Patricia A. Jaron, 62, was driving north on Colorado 127 about 12 miles north of Walden at about 1 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road. Her car spun back across both lanes, slid 68 feet off the left side of the road into deep snow and rolled.
Jaron was partially ejected and died at the scene.
"The Colorado State Patrol wants to remind all drivers to be aware of ever changing road and weather conditions while visiting the mountains of Colorado and to be attentive while driving," the release said.