A Colorado Springs woman killed herself after being chased and stopped by sheriff's deputies Tuesday on U.S. 550 south of Silverton, the Silverton Standard and the Miner reported.
Amanda Christine Maes, 30, shot herself while in a car with two passengers, neither of whom was injured.
San Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance,who attempted to keep Maes from firing the gun after her car was stopped, was shot in the face when the bullet passed through Maes' body, the newspaper reported. The bullet knocked out a tooth and exited Lowrance's cheek. He was treated at an area hospital and released.
Durango police officers and La Plata County sheriff's deputies began pursing the vehicle just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, with Lowrance and another San Juan County deputy joining the chase when they crossed the county line.
San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad told the newspaper Maes and the two others in the vehicle were known to police and that illegal drugs were found.
Maes was identified by San Juan County Coroner Keri Metzler.