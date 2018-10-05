A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Friday in a Colorado Springs rollover crash that left her passenger severely injured, police said.
Shante L. Jackson, 31, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, police said.
The one-vehicle crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 25 exit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, police said. The vehicle rolled several times, and one occupant was ejected.
The driver and passenger were both hospitalized, but the driver wasn't severely injured, police said.
Jackson remained in El Paso County jail Friday on $10,000 bond, inmate records showed.