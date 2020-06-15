A female driver who spent time unresponsive at a stoplight Monday morning was arrested by Colorado Springs police after she allegedly hit a police cruiser.
Police were contacted early Monday morning about a woman with her foot on the brake pedal of her locked car, which was in drive and stopped at a stoplight on the city's northwest side shortly after 1 a.m.
A police cruiser was parked facing her vehicle before she was repeatedly instructed to park. She failed to, lifting her foot off the brake and hitting the parked police car, which sustained minor damage, according to police.
The woman, Nikki Griffin, 35, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of narcotics and posession of a dangerous weapon (short shotgun), police said.